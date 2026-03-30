‘Reflected the blend of cultures’

‘Cherry blossoms in DC highlight deep-rooted friendship with Japan’

Stewart D. McLaurin at USA Today

The “Japanese cherry blossoms around Washington, D.C., remind Americans that some of the most enduring connections between nations often begin with simple gestures that carry lasting meaning — like the gifting of trees,” says Stewart D. McLaurin. A recent ceremony symbolized the “first of 250 new trees Japan is donating to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.” Moments of “ceremony and hospitality have marked U.S.-Japan diplomacy for more than a century and a half.”

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‘Democrats need a new promise: a house by 30’

Rotimi Adeoye at The New York Times

The “Trump administration has declared that it is ‘bringing back the American dream of homeownership,’” but is “doing little to make it a reality,” says Rotimi Adeoye. Politicians “can offer a simple promise: Anyone who works, pays taxes and plays by the rules should have a realistic path to buying a first home by age 30.” The “political benefits for the Democratic Party could be large,” as “housing will be a central issue in 2028.”

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‘AI deepfakes of girls are flooding schools. Teachers need more training to help stop it.’

Emma Le and Stephanie Choi at the San Francisco Chronicle

Deepfakes are a “dire issue in high schools full of digital natives: 98% of AI-generated content online is explicit deepfakes, and 40% of high school students know of deepfakes of themselves or their classmates,” say Emma Le and Stephanie Choi. While “protections exist, students still have little way of knowing whether they apply to them.” This gap “stems not from indifference but rather a lack of resources and guidance to address the scope of the deepfake problem among students.”

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‘Aging boomers will jam ERs — why it’s about to get worse’

Tom Wolzien at Newsweek

Patients are “increasingly stuck in the ER when they should have been moved ‘upstairs’ in the hospital,” and “increasingly, baby boomers will remain in those beds due to a lack of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities,” says Tom Wolzien. This “ripple effect will get much worse throughout the health care system.” This “could leave you, your spouse or your child in that ER hallway because when we boomers have nowhere to go, you will have nowhere to go.”

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