'Declines haven't happened in most places'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Homes will be affordable again — just not anytime soon'
Conor Sen at Bloomberg
It will "probably take five years or more to approach the kind of purchasing power homebuyers enjoyed before the pandemic," says Conor Sen. Prices "may fall modestly in some parts of the country," but "widespread large-scale declines are unlikely." Government incentives to "increase construction and offer first-time buyers a hand can make a difference, but this will take time." Housing affordability "should improve every year from here, just not as fast as anxious homebuyers would like."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Democrats have lost young men to the GOP — Tim Walz can win them back'
Charlie Sabgir at The Hill
Tim Walz is the Democrats' "(not so) secret weapon to winning over everyone from Midwestern farmers to TikTok-ing Gen Z-ers," says Charlie Sabgir. In the "contest for young men, Coach Walz has an opportunity and an obligation to address young male grievances and provide a powerful contrast to the harmful masculinity represented by the Trump-Vance ticket." Democrats "have a moral and strategic imperative to promote Walz's embodiment of empathetic and principled masculinity."
'Biden should treat 'Gold Bar Bob' Menendez pardon bid as an insult to his own integrity'
New York Post editorial board
Bob Menendez is "reportedly angling for a presidential pardon," but "even a party loyalist like President Biden should feel no call to reward that by letting 'Gold Bar' escape his richly deserved prison time," says the New York Post editorial board. Biden "will never face the voters again; his only concern can be for his duty and his legacy." He'll "serve both if he publicly and firmly rejects Menendez's pardon bid right now."
'Real-time 'fact-checking' is the lowest form of journalism'
Chris Lehmann at The Nation
The "great enabling myth of corporate journalism is the just-so story of elite impartiality," says Chris Lehmann. The "elite press has created the ritualized real-time 'fact check' of political speech," and this "vision of reporters as above-the-fray priests of a higher empirical truth could not be more ill-suited to the Trumpified political age." The "vision of our political press as a performative fact-checking outlet functions as a kind of learned institutional helplessness."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
What would Kamala Harris do as president?
Today's Big Question She's been slow to release concrete policy platforms, but there are plenty of hints as to what a potential Harris administration would look like
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck
Speed Read The famous couple are splitting after two years of marriage
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
DOJ investigates Tennessee's largest prison
Speed Read Federal authorities are looking into reports of substantial violence and sexual abuse at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What would Kamala Harris do as president?
Today's Big Question She's been slow to release concrete policy platforms, but there are plenty of hints as to what a potential Harris administration would look like
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What will Joe Biden's legacy be?
Today's Big Question History is likely to be kind to outgoing president, but his time in office could still be defined by what happens in November election
By The Week UK Published
-
Celebrity sway: how the famous galvanize real civic engagement
In the Spotlight A recent study shows that celebrities may have more of a tangible impact on elections than you realize
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The United States and other open societies must not be complacent'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Biden passes the torch to Harris on DNC's first night
Speed Read The president gave an emotional speech, citing his political efforts and urging voters to choose Kamala Harris
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Peggy Flanagan is poised to make history in Tim Walz's wake
In The Spotlight As the country's highest-ranking Indigenous woman in executive elected office, Minnesota's lieutenant governor could continue breaking barriers if her boss ends up vice president
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Year-round school is also good for kids'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 wants to reshape America under Trump
In Depth The project outlines a series of moves to transform the executive branch of the government
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published