'The first order of business is to redouble every effort to preserve American democracy'
'Democracy is not over'
Tom Nichols at The Atlantic
An "aspiring fascist is the president-elect, again, of the United States," says Tom Nichols. But "Trump's reckless venality is a reason for hope." He has the "soul of a fascist but the mind of a disordered child." Trump "will likely be surrounded by terrible but incompetent people," and "all of them can be beaten: in court, in Congress, in statehouses around the nation, and in the public arena." Nothing is "inevitable, and democracy will not fall overnight."
'Is the US becoming more like Nigeria?'
Nosmot Gbadamosi at Foreign Policy
U.S. elections "matter to African nations because they serve as a barometer for democracy," says Nosmot Gbadamosi. Often, "polarization, disinformation, and hatred have marred Nigerian ballots — often resulting in violent protests and the refusal to accept election results," and "other familiar practices, such as vote buying, are now being observed in the U.S. campaign." But the "United States can also learn about accepting ballot results from recent elections in Senegal, South Africa, and, most recently, Botswana."
'The Trump mandate'
Daniel McCarthy at The American Conservative
Donald Trump has won a "victory even more stunning than his upset defeat of Hillary Clinton eight years ago," says Daniel McCarthy. And "now he has the symbolic yet potent mandate of a popular vote majority." This "majority adds psychological force that makes the Trump revolution cultural as well as political." The "Trump movement isn't some rogue ideological faction or a personality cult only interested in its celebrity leader." Trump speaks "to, and for, America's democratic majority."
'Railroading Russia through unconventional warfare'
Doug Livermore and Alexander Noyes at Newsweek
The United States should "ramp up support to organize, train, equip, and share intelligence with Ukrainian national resistance warfare efforts. Doing so could help tip the balance," say Doug Livermore and Alexander Noyes. Ukraine has "keenly focused on targeting railway junctions, bridges, tunnels, and other chokepoints in Russia's supply chain." While this "sabotage campaign is impressive, for it to have a real strategic impact the United States and other allies of resistance will have to do more."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
Netanyahu fires defense minister, sparking protests
Speed Read Yoav Gallant and Netanyahu have clashed for years. The Israeli prime minister first tried to fire the defense minister in 2023, but backed off following a public outcry.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Trump wins, GOP flips Senate, House a tossup
Speed Read The Republican candidate flipped back the swing states he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Today's political cartoons - November 6, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - on track, déjà vu, and more
By The Week US Published
Trump wins, GOP flips Senate, House a tossup
Speed Read The Republican candidate flipped back the swing states he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
It's not just an act
Opinion Many voters don't take Trump's threats seriously
By William Falk Published
Russia accused of election agitation, firebomb plot
Speed Read European officials accused Russian operatives of plotting to smuggle incendiary devices aboard planes bound for the US
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
'Admission of error, or even of uncertainty, should make the public trust us more'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
The history of Donald Trump's election conspiracy theories
The Explainer How the 2024 Republican nominee has consistently stoked baseless fears of a stolen election
By David Faris Published
'People shouldn't have to share the road with impaired drivers'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
2024 race ends with swing state barnstorming
Speed Read Kamala Harris and Donald Trump held rallies in battlegrounds over the weekend
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
How Harris and Trump differ on education
The Explainer Trump wants to disband the Department of Education. Harris wants to boost teacher pay.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published