Is sex education under threat?

New sex education guidance a 'drastic over-reaction' say critics

Illustration of a teacher showing young students anatomical diagrams, alongside a hand holding a condom
Under the new guidelines, children will not be taught sex education before the age of nine
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

The government has claimed that children will be "protected" from "inappropriate teaching" on sex and relationships by new guidance announced today – but critics say they are alarmed by the rollback of sex education in England's schools. 

The government has published new guidelines on Relationships, Sex and Health Education (RSHE) in schools in England following, it said, "multiple reports of disturbing materials" being used in sex education lessons in schools.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Uk News Sex Education Education Department Of Education Rishi Sunak Talking Point
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸