Kemi Badenoch's 'policy void'

Conservative leader must convince voters the party has more to offer than the 'same old magic beans'

Kemi Badenoch delivering a keynote speech at the Business Property Relief summit at the London Palladium in December
Kemi Badenoch: losing momentum to Nigel Farage?
(Image credit: Jack Taylor / Getty Images)
By
published

"Sorry, for Kemi Badenoch, does not seem to be the hardest word," said The Times. Last week, the Tory leader used her first major speech in opposition to deliver a characteristically punchy "mea culpa" for her party's failures in government. The Conservatives were wrong to leave the EU without a plan for growth, Badenoch said, and to make empty promises on immigration and net zero.

"The candour is refreshing," said Gaby Hinsliff in The Guardian. It usually takes years for losing parties to "face up to why they actually lost". But it's also a sign that Badenoch is "rattled". And no wonder: the Tories are now in third place in several polls, behind Labour and Reform UK. Admitting past mistakes will allow her to go on the attack against Nigel Farage, who is "promising the earth" on immigration. But it also raises the question: what exactly will her party be selling, "if not the same old magic beans"?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸