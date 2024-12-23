Is Badenoch letting Farage steal the spotlight?

Badenoch's failure to outline policy proposals could leave a 'vacuum' to be filled by Reform UK, say critics

Kemi Badenoch delivers her keynote speech at the Business Property Relief summit at the London Palladium
Kemi Badenoch says she wants to earn the public's trust before setting her agenda
(Image credit: Jack Taylor / Getty Images)
By
published

With Nigel Farage's Reform UK increasingly threatening to split the right, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has refused to be drawn on the specifics of her policy positions. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, she said she would not "rush out" stances within six weeks of her taking over as leader of the opposition, claiming she wanted to earn the public's trust first.

"We are about what we are for, not just what we are against," Badenoch told presenter Amol Rajan. "I do the thinking and what people are going to get with new leadership under me is thoughtful Conservatism, not knee-jerk analysis."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸