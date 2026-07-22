Margaret Thatcher’s legacy: is Andy Burnham stuck in the past?

PM says Iron Lady caused Britain’s problems but is his ‘neoliberalism’ critique just ‘1980s karaoke’?

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Margaret Thatcher
Margaret Thatcher took UK on ‘series of wrong turns‘, says our prime minister
(Image credit: Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images)

In his first speech as Labour leader, Andy Burnham promised to deliver the “most significant change moment in our politics for 40 years”. Days later, on the steps of No. 10, he pinpointed a “series of wrong turns” taken in the 1980s, including the deindustrialisation of “large parts of the country” that “still haven't recovered”. Under Margaret Thatcher, the new PM said, “political power was centralised and economic power was privatised”; now we need a “circuit breaker” and a “new model”.

Undoing Thatcher’s ‘damage’

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