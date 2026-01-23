Minnesota roiled by arrests of child, church protesters

A 5-year-old was among those arrested

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published
ICE agents use 5-year-old Liam Ramos as &quot;bait&quot; in Minneapolis
ICE agents use 5-year-old Liam Ramos as ‘bait’ in Minneapolis
(Image credit: Rachel James via Reuters)

What happened

Liam Conejo Ramos, a 5-year-old child detained by ICE outside his home in a Minneapolis suburb this week, was being held along with his father in a detention center outside San Antonio, Texas, a lawyer for the family said Thursday. A viral photo of ICE apprehending the preschooler in his blue bunny hat and Spider-Man backpack “prompted outrage in the Twin Cities area, where many people have been angered since mid-December by the Trump administration’s surge in deportation operations,” The New York Times said.

Who said what

ICE took Liam from a running car in his driveway and told him to knock on his door, “essentially using a 5-year-old as bait,” Columbia Heights Public Schools Superintendent Zena Stenvik said. A school employee offered, and an adult inside the house “begged,” to look after him, she said, but ICE refused. “ICE did NOT target a child,” the Department of Homeland Security said on social media, alleging that the “illegal alien” father “abandoned” his son, then insisted they stay together. Witnesses disputed that account.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

The father and son have active asylum claims, so they “are not illegal aliens,” said their lawyer, Marc Prokosch. “We’re looking at our legal options to see if we can free them either through some legal mechanisms or through moral pressure.”

The three people arrested for interrupting Sunday service at Cities Church will be charged with violating the FACE Act, which prohibits using “threat of force and physical obstruction that injures, intimidates or interferes with” people in a “place of religious worship.” Levy Armstrong offered to turn herself in, but “they wanted a spectacle” and sent about 50 agents to detain her, said her husband, Marques Armstrong. A magistrate judge “enraged” Bondi by rejecting the DOJ’s “initial attempt to bring charges against journalist Don Lemon” for reporting on the protest, CNN said.

What next?

“More than 300 Minnesota bars, restaurants, museums and shops” will be closed Friday in a statewide “economic blackout” to protest the ICE incursion, The Minnesota Star Tribune said.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸