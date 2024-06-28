'There is serious business to attend to'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'What to expect from the upcoming NATO summit'
Daniel R. DePetris at Newsweek
The war in Ukraine "will be the first, second, and third priority" at the upcoming NATO summit, says Daniel R. DePetris. This is "both good and bad — good because the war has been Europe's biggest security issue," but bad because there is "likely to be renewed tension between NATO members and a Ukrainian political leadership who is tired of hearing the same thing." Ukraine has "been waiting on NATO membership for a long time" and "will continue to wait."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The debate's biggest loser? The truth.'
Dana Milbank at The Washington Post
The meeting between Biden and Trump "wasn't a debate," says Dana Milbank. It was a "90-minute disinfomercial promoting the former president, who uttered one egregious fabrication after the other." But the "ultimate failure was Biden's," because "even when he had good lines and on-point rebuttals to Trump's barrage, he delivered them so poorly that their effect was lost." The debate was "disastrous for Biden" but "also for the critically endangered idea that truth still matters."
'Gavin Newsom is ready for the Biden emergency'
Erika D. Smith at Bloomberg
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is "arguably best equipped — in fundraising chops, in messaging and in campaign infrastructure — to step up in an emergency," says Erika D. Smith. Democratic panic "could ease in coming days if post-debate polling doesn't turn out to be as dire as many suspect," but if the party is "looking for a replacement, Newsom is an obvious choice." Many Democrats "would no doubt be relieved" if he replaces Biden.
'To cure disease, AI needs more of our data'
John Thornhill at the Financial Times
When it comes to "scientific research, we humans like to think that we still have the advantage," says John Thornhill. But "AI models might soon be able to generate hypotheses, design and run experiments, learn from the results and rinse and repeat." These machines "have a number of advantages over their flesh-and-blood researcher and lab assistant counterparts," which "might lead to earlier detection and more personalized treatments." To that end, AI "may be among our greatest assets."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Judge reopens Trump challenge in secrets case
Speed Read Aileen Cannon continues to delay and complicate the classified documents case
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Oklahoma schools chief orders Bible taught in class
Speed Read The state's top education official said all public schools will have to incorporate the Bible in lessons
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Kenyan President William Ruto makes stunning about-face on controversial tax bill
In The Spotlight After days of deadly civil unrest, the African leader abruptly backed down from the costly legislation he'd once championed as necessary to save his country from crippling default
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Kenyan President William Ruto makes stunning about-face on controversial tax bill
In The Spotlight After days of deadly civil unrest, the African leader abruptly backed down from the costly legislation he'd once championed as necessary to save his country from crippling default
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Biden and Trump trade barbs in testy debate
Speed Read The first debate ahead of November's election started off rough for the president
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Is it time for Joe Biden to bow out?
Talking Point President's dismal performance has heightened Democrats' concerns over his odds against Trump
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
'Forged in the fire of the food world's worst excesses'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The presidential debate is as much a trial of CNN as it is the candidates
In The Spotlight Thursday night's spotlight may be on Joe Biden and Donald Trump, but the host network's reputation — and its future — are also on the line
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Biden pardons US troops convicted in gay sex ban
Speed Read Veterans charged under a former military law banning same-sex relations are pardoned
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden bans massive antivirus software company due to Russian hacker concerns
In The Spotlight Kaspersky Lab makes some of the best cybersecurity software around. Is it also a front for the Russian government?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'When smartphone bans are done right, they can make a big difference'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published