'There is serious business to attend to'

'What to expect from the upcoming NATO summit'

Daniel R. DePetris at Newsweek

The war in Ukraine "will be the first, second, and third priority" at the upcoming NATO summit, says Daniel R. DePetris. This is "both good and bad — good because the war has been Europe's biggest security issue," but bad because there is "likely to be renewed tension between NATO members and a Ukrainian political leadership who is tired of hearing the same thing." Ukraine has "been waiting on NATO membership for a long time" and "will continue to wait."

'The debate's biggest loser? The truth.'

Dana Milbank at The Washington Post

The meeting between Biden and Trump "wasn't a debate," says Dana Milbank. It was a "90-minute disinfomercial promoting the former president, who uttered one egregious fabrication after the other." But the "ultimate failure was Biden's," because "even when he had good lines and on-point rebuttals to Trump's barrage, he delivered them so poorly that their effect was lost." The debate was "disastrous for Biden" but "also for the critically endangered idea that truth still matters."

'Gavin Newsom is ready for the Biden emergency'

Erika D. Smith at Bloomberg

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is "arguably best equipped — in fundraising chops, in messaging and in campaign infrastructure — to step up in an emergency," says Erika D. Smith. Democratic panic "could ease in coming days if post-debate polling doesn't turn out to be as dire as many suspect," but if the party is "looking for a replacement, Newsom is an obvious choice." Many Democrats "would no doubt be relieved" if he replaces Biden.

'To cure disease, AI needs more of our data'

John Thornhill at the Financial Times

When it comes to "scientific research, we humans like to think that we still have the advantage," says John Thornhill. But "AI models might soon be able to generate hypotheses, design and run experiments, learn from the results and rinse and repeat." These machines "have a number of advantages over their flesh-and-blood researcher and lab assistant counterparts," which "might lead to earlier detection and more personalized treatments." To that end, AI "may be among our greatest assets."

