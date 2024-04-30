Net neutrality is back. And so is the battle over it.

Old internet rules are being reinstated, but the internet has changed since last time

Net neutrality's return "isn't expected to noticeably change users' online experience"
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By Joel Mathis, The Week US
published

Net neutrality used to be a thing. Then it wasn't. Now it is again. The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted to restore the Obama-era internet regulations known as "net neutrality," The New York Times said, after they were repealed during the Trump Administration. The controversial new-old rules aim to prevent internet service providers "from blocking or degrading the delivery of services from competitors like Netflix and YouTube." Net neutrality means all internet users should have unrestricted access to web content. 

Will internet users see a difference? Probably not. Net neutrality's "reinstatement isn't expected to noticeably change users' online experience," said The Associated Press, thanks largely to state-level net neutrality rules passed before the federal repeal. But supporters said it is important to enshrine the principle, and that the "company that connects you to the internet does not get to control what you do on the internet," said the advocacy group Public Knowledge.

Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

