Ballot drop boxes set on fire in Oregon, Washington

Hundreds of submitted ballots were destroyed in Vancouver, Washington

A damaged ballot drop box
Police said incendiary devices linked the blazes in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington to each other
(Image credit: Jenny Kane / AP Photo)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating fires set early Monday in two ballot drop boxes in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, just across the Columbia River. Portland police said incendiary devices linked the blazes to each other and to an Oct. 8 arson attempt at a different ballot box in Vancouver. Law enforcement is searching for a Volvo captured on Portland surveillance cameras.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like