How do presidential libraries work?

Building them is a 'giant undertaking'

view of a desk at JFK&#039;s presidential library. there are campaign signs visible
A desk at JFK's presidential library is located in but one room in the country's many presidential libraries
(Image credit: Joseph Sohm / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Joe Biden is leaving the White House, but his work is far from done. The next task: building a presidential library.

Presidents construct libraries to "house their papers, records and historical markers," said USA Today. The institutions "cost millions of dollars," mostly funded with private money though state and local governments are also known to contribute. Biden's library might end up at the University of Delaware, which already hosts the records of his long senatorial career. He knows one thing for certain: It'll be a big job. "Apparently building the library is a gigantic undertaking," he said to USA Today.

Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

