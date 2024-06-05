Rain and red faces: the best of Rishi's election gaffes

PM has suffered string of mishaps on the campaign trail, from a football faux pas to a 'Mickey Mouse moment'

Sunak's accidental 'Mickey Mouse moment' during a stop-off at the Nifty Lifts headquarters in Milton Keynes
(Image credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)
By
published

Has Labour "installed a saboteur" in Conservative campaign headquarters? That was the question posed by the London Evening Standard, following a gaffe-strewn opening to Rishi Sunak's general election bid.

Two weeks into the campaign, there has been "no shortage of gaffes and blunders" from the prime minister, said The Independent. Here are a few of Rishi's red-faced moments:

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Conservative Party General Election 2024 In The Spotlight Rishi Sunak
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸