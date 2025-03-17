Resistance: How should Democrats oppose Trump?
The Democrats’ lack of strategy leaves them struggling against Trump’s agenda
The reviews are in, said Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling in The New Republic, and the “so-called resistance” to President Trump’s second term is officially a flop. A new poll from Blueprint, a liberal research firm, found that 40 percent of registered voters think the Democratic Party “doesn’t have any strategy at all” for opposing Trump, while another 24 percent believe Democrats do have a strategy “but it’s not working.” Only 10 percent think the party has “a good strategy.” What’s even more depressing is that this poll was taken before Trump’s speech to Congress last week. While Trump boasted and lied, Democrats expressed their opposition with a “confused” series of gestures. Texas Rep. Al Green, 77, shouted “No mandate!” and waved his cane—which got him escorted from the House chamber and, this week, censured by his colleagues—while other lawmakers held up small signs bearing slogans such as “Musk Steals” and “Save Medicaid.” Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tried to sound “modest and patriotic” delivering the Democratic response, said Matthew Continetti in National Review. She calmly denounced Elon Musk and called for fixing the “broken immigration system.” But the stark contrast with Green’s “hysterical display” only served to showcase Democrats’ existential “identity crisis.” The party has no power, no leader, no coherent plan to take on Trump, and “no path out of the wilderness.”
The smartest thing Democrats can do now is “roll over and play dead,” said James Carville in The New York Times. They lack the votes to block Trump’s agenda, and last week’s pathetic displays only made the party look weak. Far better to sit back, stay quiet, and let Trump, Musk, and “the most incompetent Cabinet in modern history” remind voters of Democrats’ relative sanity, moderation, and competence. “It won’t take long.” Grocery prices are up, the stock market’s down, and Trump’s approval rating is “underwater” in new polls, with about 53 percent of voters disapproving of his performance. Democrats should commit to a “tactical pause” until that number hits the high 50s, then rouse themselves and “go for the jugular.”
“This is horrible advice,” said Norman J. Ornstein in The New Republic. We’re in a “headlong rush to autocracy” that requires Democrats to use the Senate filibuster and every other “tool in the rule book” to obstruct and delay Trump. Democrats in Washington may be powerless, said Perry Bacon Jr. in The Washington Post. But there are 23 Democratic governors and 15 states under full Democratic control that could mount a “better resistance” by opposing Trump’s agenda at a local level. They should treat Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as a model, and study how the Republican whipped up popular opposition to President Biden’s immigration policies by sending the National Guard to the border and busing undocumented migrants to blue cities.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
“Attention is everything,” said Peter Hamby in Puck News. November’s “drubbing” taught Democrats two key lessons: First, that they have to drop the alienating progressive pieties; second, that MAGA is beating them, badly, in the new-media battle for “eyeballs” and engagement. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, at least, has heeded both lessons. In the debut episode of his podcast last week, the “perfectly coiffed governor” agreed with his guest, the ultra-MAGA activist Charlie Kirk, that it’s “deeply unfair” to let transgender girls compete in high school sports. Newsom himself has “cringe” tendencies that probably rule him out as his party’s savior, said Lauren Egan in The Bulwark, but he has the right idea. Until Democrats “find their footing” in modern media, they have no realistic hope of resisting Trump’s agenda—an agenda so destructive that “not trying isn’t an option.”
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The arrest of the Philippines' former president leaves the country's drug war in disarray
In the Spotlight Rodrigo Duterte was arrested by the ICC earlier this month
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
25 things Andrew Tate has said about women
IN DEPTH The accused rapist and sex trafficking influencer has a long and well-documented history of commercializing his misogyny for an audience of susceptible young men
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
5 horror movies to watch this spring
The Week Recommends New frontiers in space horror and a new movie from the 'Talk to Me' creators highlight the upcoming horror season
By David Faris Published
-
White House ignores judicial deportation blocks
Speed Read The Trump administration deports alleged Venezuelan gang members under a wartime law, defying a court order
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
J.D. Vance: Trump's attack dog
In the Spotlight The 'hillbilly in the White House' is used to being the odd one out in a room
By The Week UK Published
-
Norway's windfall: should it go to Ukraine?
Talking Point Oil-based wealth fund is intended 'for future generations of Norwegians', but Putin's war poses an existential threat
By The Week UK Published
-
Is Donald Trump a Russian agent?
The Explainer 'We have to consider the possibility that President Trump is a Russian asset' former Tory minister Graham Stuart tweeted last week. Do we?
By The Week UK Published
-
Trump's military makeover: fewer rules, more violence
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The president and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have begun dramatically rewriting the guidelines for armed forces' operations
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Schumer: Democrats will help pass spending bill
Speed Read The Democrats end the threat of government shutdown
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump pulls nomination of anti-vax CDC pick
Speed Read Former Florida congressmen Dr. Dave Weldon was nominated to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Judges tell Trump to rehire fired federal workers
Speed Read Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE team face a big setback in their efforts to shrink the federal workforce
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published