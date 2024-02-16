Russia close to capturing Ukraine's Avdiivka

What happened?

Ukrainian and U.S. officials said Thursday that after months of brutal fighting, Russia is on the verge of capturing the strategically located, ruined city of Avdiivka. It would be Russia's most significant military victory since Bakhmut last May.

Who said what?

"Avdiivka is at risk of falling" largely because Ukrainian forces are running out of ammunition, White House spokesperson John Kirby said. And House leaders are keeping the U.S. from sending them the "artillery shells that they desperately need" to fend off Russia's "wave after wave" of cannon fodder. "We value every piece of Ukrainian land, but the highest value and priority for us is the preservation of the life of a Ukrainian soldier," said Ukrainian Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavsky.

"Russia is throwing everything it has at Avdiivka," and it continues to suffer "immense losses," CNN said. "But Moscow appears to be calculating these losses are worth it."

What next?

Russia's capture of Avdiivka "would not be operationally significant and would likely only offer the Kremlin" propaganda and political victories, the Institute for the Study of War said.