Thames Water: is it time to renationalise?

The company has failed to negotiate terms with Ofwat that would reduce their debt

Two teams of rowers on the River Thames
Rowers in the annual Cambridge vs. Oxford boat race complained of the dangers of E. coli in the Thames
(Image credit: Alex Davidson / Getty Images)
By The Week UK
published

The future of Britain's largest water utility is hanging in the balance following a breakdown in talks with the industry regulator, Ofwat. 

For months, Thames Water's shareholders have been pushing, without success, for concessions in return for pumping more money into the debt-laden company. They want Thames to be allowed to increase bills by 56% by 2030 and pay lower environmental fines. Last week, they pulled the plug on a pledge to provide an initial cash bailout of £500m by the end of March, saying Ofwat's intransigence had made Thames Water "uninvestable".

