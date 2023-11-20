'The West is running out of patience with Israel'

Opinion, comment and editorials of the day

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Image credit: Abir Sultan/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
Jump to category:
By The Week UK
published

Can Israel go on like this?

Sean Rayment in The Spectator 

Israel's "aim" in Gaza is "the complete annihilation of Hamas", writes defence correspondent Sean Rayment. It is "at best nebulous" and "at risk of undermining Israel's entire military strategy". Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions have resulted in a humanitarian disaster and "all indicators suggest that the West is now running out of patience". Israel's "big question" now  is: "when the fighting eventually stops – who will be responsible for what happens next?"  

Read more

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

Time for early Christmas presents, Chancellor!

Daily Mail editorial board

"The midnight oil has been burning at the Treasury" and Jeremy Hunt is "trying to navigate between keeping a responsible rein on public finances and showing families and businesses that bright times beckon", says the Daily Mail. The task is "fiendishly difficult" and this week's Autumn Statement could be "make-or-break". With "the economy sputtering along", announcing tax cuts "by a penny or two would be like Christmas coming early".  

Read more

Billionaires are out of touch and much too powerful. The planet is in trouble

Rebecca Solnit in The Guardian 

"The rich are bad for the Earth," writes Rebecca Solnit, in response to a new report that found the world's wealthiest 1% are responsible for more carbon emissions than the poorest 66%. These "climate wreckers" function in "a sort of freelance global aristocracy", deploying their power "in arbitrary, reckless and often environmentally destructive ways". The world's super-rich are "giants trampling underfoot both nature and our efforts to protect it".  

Read more

In troubling times like these, let us watch cake

Juliet Samuel in The Times

Wondering "what to watch as a wind-down from the horrors of the news?" asks Juliet Samuel. "Bake-Off: The Professionals" is "just the thing". Tune in to see "a dozen adults scrambling" to whip up "fraisiers, prinsesstårta, les misérables" and more, as "some impossible baking deadline" looms. The spectacle "makes me love humanity, for our whimsy, our eccentricity and our single-minded pursuit of perfection in even the most bizarre and seemingly trivial of fields". 

Read more

Explore More
Climate Change Gaza Treasury Instant Opinion

Continue reading for free

We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.

Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.