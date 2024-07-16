Trump taps Ohio Sen. JD Vance as VP pick

What happened

Donald Trump on Monday ended months of speculation by announcing he had selected Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate. In a statement posted to his Truth Social account, Trump called Vance the "person best suited to assume the position of vice president of the United States" and someone who will "continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

Who said what

While Vance "rose to prominence as a Trump critic," Politico said, he is now a "staunch ally and young GOP star." In picking him, Trump is "wagering that the young senator will bring fresh energy to the Republican ticket," The New York Times said, "and ensure that the movement Mr. Trump began nearly a decade ago can live on after him."

What next?

Vance appeared alongside Trump on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Monday and is expected to join him on the campaign trail soon.