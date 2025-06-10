What can Labour learn from the left in Denmark about immigration?

The Nordic government's surprisingly strict approach has been hailed a success by some

Photo illustration of Keir Starmer, Mette Frederiksen and a Danish flag
Could the country that gave us Lego, hygge and the weight-loss drug Ozempic be a role model for Keir Starmer as he takes the fight to Reform and Nigel Farage?
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
By ,
published

Denmark's centre-left government has a "zero refugee" policy, confiscates wedding rings and other valuables from refugees to cover costs, and blocks benefits for migrants who don't learn the national language.

When controlling immigration, "few countries in Europe are quite as tough and quick to act as Denmark", said Peter Conradi in The Times.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸