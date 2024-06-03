What next for South Africa?

Turbulent coalition talks 'could decide between two very different directions' for the country

Photo composite of Cyril Ramaphosa, Jacob Zuma, the final vote tally, map of SA and voters in a queue
The African National Congress remains the largest party but its vote share fell from 57.5% in 2019 to 40% and it is well short of an overall majority
South Africa is set for a period of political turmoil followed by a new era of coalition rule after the African National Congress (ANC) lost its majority for the first time since apartheid ended 30 years ago.

With all the votes counted from Wednesday's election, the ANC still emerged as the largest party on 40%, although this was below its worst-case scenario and well down from the 57.5% it won at the previous election in 2019. 

