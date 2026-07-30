Who will replace Andy Burnham as Manchester mayor?

Despite early predictions of a close battle with Reform, Labour on course to win first electoral test for new PM

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Labour candidate Bev Craig exits a polling station in Didsbury after voting in the Greater Manchester mayoral by-election
Labour candidate Bev Craig exits a polling station in Didsbury after casting her vote this morning
(Image credit: Ryan Jenkinson / Getty Images)

Labour looks set to pass its first test with voters since Andy Burnham took over as prime minister, with the party’s candidate the favourite to succeed him as Manchester mayor in today’s by-election

The race to replace Burnham has been somewhat “overshadowed by events in Westminster” over the past week. But the region’s two million voters go to the polls today to take part in “the biggest by-election in British political history”, said The Guardian.

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