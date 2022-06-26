6 excellent homes in Minneapolis

Lowry Hill

This 1910 seven-bedroom Prairie house stands in a neighborhood known for historic architecture, green spaces, and the Walker Art Center. Built by George Maher for a lumber tycoon's family, it retains its hipped roof, stucco siding, pocket doors, wainscoting, six fireplaces, 60 leaded windows with a poppy motif, and ornate formal rooms; modern rooms include a chef's kitchen and family-recreation room.

The landscaped lot has a deck, porch, and four-car garage with carriage apartment. $2,850,000. Meredith Howell, Coldwell Banker Realty, (612) 940-4566.

Downtown East

North Star Lofts is in the Mill District near the Mississippi River and Stone Arch Bridge. This two-bedroom penthouse unit features a main living space with a 20-foot ceiling, a limestone brick wall with two stories of windows, and a wood-burning fireplace; a balcony with city views; an owner's suite with a laundry area; and a steel staircase to an office and second bedroom.

The apartment comes with four parking spots and designated storage space. $2,195,000. Betsy Lucas and Ruth Bowe, Coldwell Banker Realty, (612) 327-5905.

Fulton

This five-bedroom modern farmhouse-style home is walking distance from Minnehaha Creek and York Park. The 1949 house, rebuilt in 2021, has an open-plan main floor featuring a kitchen with island and beverage center and living room with fireplace; a second floor with four bedrooms and a laundry; and a basement level with a fifth bedroom, bonus living space, and wet bar.

The lot, flanked by mature evergreens, includes a backyard and two-car garage. $1,275,000. Don Edam, Engel & Völkers Minneapolis Downtown, (612) 840-7638.

Linden Hills

Steps from Bde Maka Ska lake and the Grand Rounds, this 1957 two-bedroom was recreated by contemporary architect Jim Jennings in 2015 as the Art of Reflection, a vacation property. The house features walls of windows with lake views, an Italian chef's kitchen, and a lower level with Italian tile floors and gas fireplace.

The designer-landscaped lot includes 40 birch trees, a stone-walled patio with lighted reflecting pool, and a seven-car heated motor court. $2,495,000. John T. Wanninger, Lakes Sotheby's International Realty, (952) 240-7600.

Cedar-Isles-Dean

This four-bedroom Tudor is a short walk from Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska lake, and parks, trails, beaches, and restaurants. The recently renovated 1929 home features arched doorways, two fireplaces, a chef's kitchen with marble counters and burl walnut island, a dining room with leaded-glass French doors to the patio, and a finished lower level with family room, billiards, laundry, and storage.

The hilltop lot includes a landscaped front lawn and fenced back lawn and courtyard with grill. $1,649,000. Susan Hewitson, Fazendin Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (612) 232-3320.

Warehouse District

5th Avenue Lofts in the North Loop is close to restaurants, parks, the Mississippi River, the Great River Road, and Mississippi walking trail. This two-bedroom condo has an open kitchen with eat-in island, owner's suite with private bath and walk-in closet, second bedroom with sliding barn door and built-ins, guest bathroom, in-unit laundry room with storage; and balcony with gas hookup for a grill.

The apartment includes access to a garage space, fitness center, communal rooms, and rooftop decks. $475,000. Ben Ganje, Lakes Sotheby's International Realty, (651) 442-6161.

