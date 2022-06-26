Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

6 excellent homes in Minneapolis

It doesn't hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
June 26, 2022

 Lowry Hill

House

Courtesy image

This 1910 seven-bedroom Prairie house stands in a neighborhood known for historic architecture, green spaces, and the Walker Art Center. Built by George Maher for a lumber tycoon's family, it retains its hipped roof, stucco siding, pocket doors, wainscoting, six fireplaces, 60 leaded windows with a poppy motif, and ornate formal rooms; modern rooms include a chef's kitchen and family-recreation room.

House

Courtesy image

The landscaped lot has a deck, porch, and four-car garage with carriage apartment. $2,850,000. Meredith Howell, Coldwell Banker Realty, (612) 940-4566.

Downtown East

House

Courtesy image

North Star Lofts is in the Mill District near the Mississippi River and Stone Arch Bridge. This two-bedroom penthouse unit features a main living space with a 20-foot ceiling, a limestone brick wall with two stories of windows, and a wood-burning fireplace; a balcony with city views; an owner's suite with a laundry area; and a steel staircase to an office and second bedroom.

House

Courtesy image

The apartment comes with four parking spots and designated storage space. $2,195,000. Betsy Lucas and Ruth Bowe, Coldwell Banker Realty, (612) 327-5905.

Fulton

House

Courtesy image

This five-bedroom modern farmhouse-style home is walking distance from Minnehaha Creek and York Park. The 1949 house, rebuilt in 2021, has an open-plan main floor featuring a kitchen with island and beverage center and living room with fireplace; a second floor with four bedrooms and a laundry; and a basement level with a fifth bedroom, bonus living space, and wet bar.

House

Courtesy image

The lot, flanked by mature evergreens, includes a backyard and two-car garage. $1,275,000. Don Edam, Engel & Völkers Minneapolis Downtown, (612) 840-7638.

Linden Hills

House

Courtesy image

Steps from Bde Maka Ska lake and the Grand Rounds, this 1957 two-bedroom was recreated by contemporary architect Jim Jennings in 2015 as the Art of Reflection, a vacation property. The house features walls of windows with lake views, an Italian chef's kitchen, and a lower level with Italian tile floors and gas fireplace.

House

Courtesy image

The designer-landscaped lot includes 40 birch trees, a stone-walled patio with lighted reflecting pool, and a seven-car heated motor court. $2,495,000. John T. Wanninger, Lakes Sotheby's International Realty, (952) 240-7600.

Cedar-Isles-Dean

House

Courtesy image

This four-bedroom Tudor is a short walk from Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska lake, and parks, trails, beaches, and restaurants. The recently renovated 1929 home features arched doorways, two fireplaces, a chef's kitchen with marble counters and burl walnut island, a dining room with leaded-glass French doors to the patio, and a finished lower level with family room, billiards, laundry, and storage.

House

Courtesy image

The hilltop lot includes a landscaped front lawn and fenced back lawn and courtyard with grill. $1,649,000. Susan Hewitson, Fazendin Realtors/Luxury Portfolio International, (612) 232-3320.

 Warehouse District

House

Courtesy image

5th Avenue Lofts in the North Loop is close to restaurants, parks, the Mississippi River, the Great River Road, and Mississippi walking trail. This two-bedroom condo has an open kitchen with eat-in island, owner's suite with private bath and walk-in closet, second bedroom with sliding barn door and built-ins, guest bathroom, in-unit laundry room with storage; and balcony with gas hookup for a grill.

House

Courtesy image

The apartment includes access to a garage space, fitness center, communal rooms, and rooftop decks. $475,000. Ben Ganje, Lakes Sotheby's International Realty, (651) 442-6161.

Skip advert

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The Week contest: Fire feet
Walking on coals.
Feature

The Week contest: Fire feet

6 luxurious homes in high-rises
House
Feature

6 luxurious homes in high-rises

The Week contest: Solo wedding
A bride.
Feature

The Week contest: Solo wedding

6 must-see homes in California wine country
House
Feature

6 must-see homes in California wine country

Most Popular

Thomas: Court should 'reconsider' rulings on contraceptives, same-sex marriage
Clarence Thomas
next to go?

Thomas: Court should 'reconsider' rulings on contraceptives, same-sex marriage

Did Texas Republicans endorse secession at their party convention?
Texas secession.
Briefing

Did Texas Republicans endorse secession at their party convention?

House sends gun reform bill to Biden
Nancy Pelosi.
just passing through

House sends gun reform bill to Biden