6 outstanding homes built in the 1940s

Nashville, Tennessee

The renovation of this 1946 five-bedroom home in Green Hills preserved many historic details. The house has original molding and wainscoting, oversize mullioned windows, a carved-wood staircase, and hardwood floors; a living room with French doors to a dining patio; a sitting area with fireplace; a dining room; and an open chef's kitchen with island.

Outside are a covered back patio and landscaped front and back yards with extensive lawns and mature trees. $1,650,000. Will Reynolds, Park Realty/Luxury Portfolio International, (404) 984-3858.

Washoe Valley, Nevada

The 1946 Franktown Lightning W Ranch is a regional landmark. Buildings include a three-bedroom main house featuring a vast chef's kitchen and a primary suite with fireplace; a two-bedroom second house with added guest suite; and a detached heated garage with office, gym, workshop, and in-law quarters.

The 22-acre property has stately trees, lawns, a tennis court, a pond with a boat dock, and a mountaintop lot with lake, valley, and Sierra Nevada views. $5,500,000. Megan Lowe, Chase International Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (775) 690-0040.

New York City

The Aristocrat is a 13-story cooperative built in 1949. This fully renovated one-bedroom penthouse has high ceilings, oversize soundproofed casement windows, recessed lighting, in-ceiling speakers, oak floors, chef's kitchen, marble bathroom, home office, and living room with a south-facing bay window and French doors to a wraparound terrace.

Amenities include a doorman, a super, bicycle and laundry rooms, and garage parking; the Museum of Modern Art, Broadway, and Central Park are walking distance. $1,650,000. Laurie Silverman, Sotheby's International Realty – Downtown Manhattan, (212) 810-4987.

Savannah, Georgia

This 1940 three-bedroom brick house on the Crescent has been restored and updated. The house features tray ceilings, wainscoting, oversize mullioned windows, a living room with fireplace, library with built-ins, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, sunroom, garden workroom, and laundry room.

Outside are front and back yards laid out with lawns, trees, stone paths, and garden beds, a flagstone patio, a pergola, and a carport; Tiedeman Park is steps away. $1,200,000. Monica McGoldrick, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty, (912) 667-7407.

Los Angeles, California

Band leader and Orson Welles associate Ludwig Gluskin commissioned this midcentury pool home in the Hollywood Hills. The 1948 three-bedroom house has a living room with double-height walls of glass, a floor-through second-level primary suite with balcony, a downstairs flex room, a converted garage office, and panoramic views taking in the Hollywood sign and Griffith Observatory.

The 0.64-acre landscaped lot includes a covered flagstone patio and a classic kidney-shaped swimming pool. $3,800,000. Brian Courville, Compass, (310) 622-0312.

Portsmouth, Virginia

This four-bedroom brick home in the Glenshellah neighborhood was built in 1948. The house features hardwood floors, stairway, and walk-in closet; high ceilings with crown molding; arched doorways; eat-in kitchen; dining room with bay window; living room with bay window and fireplace; finished attic; recreation room; and enclosed paved stone porch.

The double lot is landscaped with trees, shrubs, and expansive lawns and includes a spacious shed. $394,900. Mickey Collins, Century 21, (757) 472-1672.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.