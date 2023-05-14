Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

6 tropical homes in the U.S. Virgin Islands

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
May 14, 2023

Estate Catherineberg, St. John

House

Courtesy image

Cinnamon Bay Estate overlooks a white-sand beach, the sea, and the British Virgin Islands beyond. Built in 1988 and recently renovated, the three-bedroom house has a living room with cathedral ceiling, skylights, stone floors, and sliding glass doors; a chef's kitchen with an eat-in island, Wolf stove, and glass-fronted refrigerator; and a wrap-around deck.

House

Courtesy image

The property, surrounded by lush national parkland, has tropical flora, fruit trees, and a pavilion with a pool. $6,850,000. Corby Parfitt, United States Virgin Islands Sotheby's International Realty, (340) 643-6340.

Prosperity, St. Croix

House

Courtesy image

This two-bedroom home designed by local architect Hortensia Lanio is on the west side of the island near sandy beaches. The 2003 house features a main space with mahogany built-ins, stone floors, and three ocean-view French doors; a designer kitchen; a primary suite with barrel-vaulted ceiling, indoor-outdoor shower, and sea-facing deck; and a full guest suite.

House

Courtesy image

The 1.3-acre terraced property is planted with fruit trees and fragrant tropicals. $1,095,000. David Fedeles, Coldwell Banker St. Croix Realty, (340) 690-4665.

Estate Bellevue, St. Thomas

House

Courtesy image

Built into a hillside, this six-bedroom home has views of the Caribbean, Charlotte Amalie harbor, and Hassel Island. The 1986 house has terrazzo floors, curved double-height glass walls in the dining room and stairwell, a sunken living room, and a chef's kitchen lit by clerestory windows.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are landscaped grounds, an upper deck with a garden patio, a lower deck with an infinity pool, and a path to a rocky beach. $3,950,000. Nick Van Assche, Sea Glass Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (340) 774-5277.

Estate Bakkero, St. Thomas 

House

Courtesy image

This four-bedroom Mediterranean-style home over Pacquereau Bay includes a lower-level apartment currently used as a vacation rental. Completely redone with all new systems, the 2020 house features granite floors, brass fixtures, and custom built-ins, and a steeply vaulted main space with eat-in chef's kitchen and living room opening to a covered dining porch with water views.

House

Courtesy image

On the lot are a sea-facing pool and garden landscaping with colorful tropical plantings and palm trees. $2,495,000. Camille DeCosta, Newland Real Estate, (340) 690-4276.

Chocolate Hole, St. John

House

Courtesy image

Sunset Villa, an updated Caribbean-style house, overlooks Great Cruz Bay. Built inside and out of locally sourced stone, the four-bedroom home centers on a great room with arched doors and vaulted wood ceilings, living and TV areas, a vast gourmet kitchen with pantry and bar, and a dining space opening to a deck.

House

Courtesy image

On the 0.47-acre property are a pool, outdoor shower, multiple patios, and extensive tropical landscaping. $5,595,000. Karye Carney, Island Living Collective/Luxury Portfolio International, (340) 513-1960.

Estate Teague Bay, St. Croix

House

Courtesy image

Villa Madeline is a gated complex of free-standing villas known for their Caribbean architecture. This 1988 two-bedroom condo home features a living room with saltillo tile floors, exposed vaulted ceilings, and a dining area, and en suite bedrooms with French doors to a patio with a private pool that has views of the south shore.

House

Courtesy image

Community amenities include landscaped grounds, tennis courts, and easy access to the beach, casino, dining, and golf. $530,000. Chris and Kerri Hanley, Farchette & Hanley Real Estate, (340) 277-1364.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

