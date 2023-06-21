All about the 'underestimated' human metapneumovirus

As we are emerging from a "tripledemic" of RSV, Covid-19, and the flu, another virus is making its rounds. Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is another in the catalog of respiratory viruses causing a stir. The virus peaked in spring, affecting a number of children and the elderly, per CNN.

What is HMPV?

Human metapneumovirus is a virus discovered in 2001 that causes respiratory infection. It falls under the paramyxovirus umbrella, which is "a family of viruses known to cause a wide range of common infections," including RSV, measles, and mumps, explained The Washington Post. While the virus has been around for a while, it gained attention recently as the number of cases has been unusually high, surging in April and still spreading today, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Like RSV and influenza, HMPV also has annual epidemics in the late winter and early spring, usually 1-2 months following the RSV and flu season," said Dr. Michael Chang, a pediatric infectious diseases expert, to Healthline.

Most of the time, HMPV goes undetected because "testing for HMPV is rarely done outside hospitals," per CNN. "Human metapneumovirus doesn't account for all the unknown viruses, but it's a significant proportion — about as many cases as RSV or influenza." So a person may have had the disease without ever knowing they were suffering from it. "Testing for HMPV isn't that common in the outpatient setting, and many hospitals don't test for HMPV for inpatients either," Chang explained.

What are the symptoms?

HMPV has similar symptoms to other respiratory illnesses including coughing, congestion, fever and shortness of breath. It is the second most common cause of respiratory illness in children after RSV and in more severe cases, "can lead to intensive care and fatal cases of pneumonia in older adults," explained CNN. "The vast majority of patients with acute HMPV infection are children and will have the most common upper respiratory symptoms; runny nose, cough, fever. Occasionally, you can see pink eye from HMPV." Dele Ogunseitan, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, told Healthline.