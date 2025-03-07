Quiz of The Week: 1 - 7 March

Find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. Arab nations have adopted a plan to rebuild Gaza submitted by which country?

Jordan

Egypt

Qatar

Saudi Arabia



2. British paediatricians have said parents should not be allowed to do what to their children?

Smack them

Pierce their ears

Force them to eat their veggies

Give them smartphones



3. Which finance firm has abandoned a rebrand that saw it remove vowels from its name?

Aberdeen

Aviva

Allianz

Aegon



4. Which YouTube-famous bald eagles have welcomed hatchlings?

Jenny and Steve

Jackie and Shadow

Joy and Sawyer

Jasper and Stella



5. Which actor broke the record for longest acceptance speech in the history of the Academy Awards last Sunday?

Kieran Culkin

Timothée Chalamet

Adrien Brody

Sebastian Stan



6. Which store is facing a 40-day boycott?

Walmart

Amazon

Tesco

Target



7. According to a new report, which city now has the highest number of restaurants serving the world's top wines?

London

Paris

New York

Hong Kong



8. Which country's parliament descended into chaos after opposition lawmakers set off smoke grenades during a meeting?

Bulgaria

Montenegro

Serbia

Macedonia



9. This week saw the release of a long-awaited new novel by which celebrated author?

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Zadie Smith

Monica Ali

Margaret Atwood



10. Actor Jane Fonda revealed that she scared off which animal after it got close to her young grandson's cot?

Snake

Bear

Crocodile

Raccoon

(Image credit: The Week)

1. Egypt

Submitted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, "Gaza 2030" was approved at an emergency summit of the Arab League in Cairo on Tuesday. The so-called "Arab plan" is a direct rival to Donald Trump's controversial vision of a "Middle East Riviera" in Gaza.

2. Smack them

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health said that smacking children is a "Victorian-era punishment" that "undoubtedly harms children's health". Scotland and Wales have already banned all corporal punishment, but "reasonable" chastisement is still protected in England.

3. Aberdeen

After four years as Abrdn, the Scottish asset management firm – confusingly headquartered in Edinburgh – announced it would revert to its original name. The rebrand was intended to emphasise the company's digital credentials, but met with widespread derision. Chief executive Jason Windsor admitted the vowel-less name had caused "distractions".

4. Jackie and Shadow

The pair of bald eagles in Big Bear, California, welcomed two hatchlings this week, delighting viewers worldwide who followed the couple through the Friends of Big Bear Valley YouTube livestream. This joyful moment came after a series of setbacks, including lost eggs and brutal weather conditions.

5. Adrien Brody

After winning best actor (for the second time) for the lead role in "The Brutalist" , Brody spoke for a bum-numbing five minutes and 40 seconds. The historical drama, which also won best cinematography and best original score, was widely tipped for best picture but lost out to "Anora" .

6. Target

The popular US retailer is facing a 40-day consumer boycott that started on Wednesday over its shift away from diversity, equity and inclusion policies. "We are asking people to divest from Target because they have turned their back on our community," said Rev. Jamal Bryant, an Atlanta megachurch pastor who initiated the boycott.

7. London

The annual Wealth Report by estate agency Knight Frank revealed that London now boasts 519 restaurants serving wines from the world's best wine and champagne houses, putting it ahead of New York (480) and Paris (414).

8. Serbia

Serbia's parliamentary session on university funding on Tuesday descended into chaos when opposition MPs threw smoke grenades, eggs and flares while calling for Prime Minister Miloš Vučević's resignation. This demand is part of a long-standing protest movement linking Vučević to a fatal railway station disaster.

9. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

"Dream Count" tells the story of four African women navigating love, trauma, regret and societal pressures. It is the Nigerian writer's fourth novel, published 12 years after her third, 2013's "Americanah". In between she has written a memoir, two essays on feminism and a children's book.

10. Bear

Fonda, now 87, said that more than 20 years ago she woke to strange noises in the night and discovered a bear sniffing around her grandson's cot when he was staying at her New Mexico home. She roared and raised her arms to appear larger, eventually scaring the bear off, though not before it urinated on her rug.