The Arab League's plan for Gaza

Arab leaders reject Donald Trump's proposals to move Palestinians out of Gaza to create 'Middle East Riviera'

Crowds watching big screen showing Egypt&#039;s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas at Arab League summit in Cairo
A screen showing President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt welcoming Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to the Arab League summit in Cairo
(Image credit: Khaled Desouki / Contributor / Getty Images)
By
published

Arab leaders have endorsed a reconstruction plan for Gaza that would see Palestinians remaining in the enclave, opposing Donald Trump's controversial "Middle East Riviera" plan.

"Gaza 2030" was put forward by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and approved at an emergency summit of the Arab League in Cairo on Tuesday, with the group's secretary-general Ahmed Aboul Gheit announcing: "The Egypt plan is now an Arab plan."

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

