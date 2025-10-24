Quiz of The Week: 18 – 24 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
The Week Unwrapped: Will Grace Wales Bonner change Hermès for the better?
Podcast Plus will nuclear fusion deliver us from climate change? Is humour the best way to take on Trump?
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A fluffy hug, a toppled tower, and more
-
Common signs of a romance scam and what one could cost you
the explainer Don’t let love cloud your judgment
-
Magazine solutions - October 31, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 31, 2025
-
Magazine printables - October 31, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 31, 2025
-
The Week contest: Shutdown spirits
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 11 – 17 October
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
The Week contest: Disarmed 007
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Magazine solutions - October 24, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 24, 2025
-
Magazine printables - October 24, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 24, 2025
-
Quiz of The Week: 4 – 10 October
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?