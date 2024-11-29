Quiz of The Week: 23 - 29 November

Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. Cop29 ended with wealthier nations agreeing to subsidise developing countries' fight against climate change to the tune of how much per year?

$100 billion

$300 billion

$500 billion

$1 trillion



2. Which blockbuster film earned $164.2 million globally during its opening week?

"Wicked"

"Gladiator II"

"Red One"

"The Wild Robot"



3. Which Southeast Asian country has vowed to take action on bootleg booze following a spate of tourist deaths?

Cambodia

Thailand

Laos

Vietnam



4. What type of ape enjoyed a first-class ferry voyage from Spain to her new home in a UK sanctuary?

Chimpanzee

Gorilla

Gibbon

Orangutan



5. Irish premier Simon Harris will be hoping to hold on to power as Ireland goes to the polls today. Which party does he represent?

Fianna Fáil

Sinn Féin

Fine Gael

Green Party



6. Russia has vowed a response after Ukraine deployed US-made ATACMS missiles in which contested area?

Donbas

Kursk

Crimea

Luhansk



7. Which British carmaker announced plans to close a factory in Luton, putting 1,100 workers at risk of redundancy?

Vauxhall

Jaguar

Land Rover

Mini



8. Pizza Hut is floating the idea of rebranding as what?

Burger Hut

Wine Shack

Pizza 'n' Beer

Pizza Palace



9. Which social media mogul reportedly dined with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday?

Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk

Zhang Yiming

Jack Dorsey



10. The first round of which country's presidential election returned a shock result as a far-right outsider surged into first place?

Moldova

Romania

North Macedonia

Serbia

1. $300 billion

Talks ran late in Baku on Sunday as leaders attempted to hammer out a compromise that would satisfy all parties. The result, predictably, pleased no one. In a statement, the least-developed nations were "outraged and deeply hurt" by what they saw as a shamefully inadequate deal.

2. "Wicked"

"Wicked" became the highest-grossing Broadway-to-screen adaptation debut of all time, while "Gladiator II" pushed its global takings to about $220 million, as the twin releases fuelled a box office bonanza.

3. Laos

The deaths of six Western backpackers from suspected methanol poisoning has drawn attention to the prevalence of illicit alcohol artificially strengthened with the toxic chemical. The Laotian government has vowed to bring those involved to justice.

4. Orangutan

Kiwi was born in a conservation centre in Spain but the young primate was rejected by her mother. Since crossing the English Channel in style, Kiwi has settled in nicely with her foster mother, Oshine, and foster brother, Sibu.

5. Fine Gael

The result of the election is far from certain, with Taoiseach Simon Harris's ruling coalition facing voter discontent on immigration, housing and jobs. A larger-than-usual vote for independent candidates is expected in Friday's poll.

6. Kursk

Ukraine's armed forces hit a military and civilian airfield with US-supplied, long-range ATACMS missiles. The Russian defence ministry said the strikes injured two service personnel and damaged infrastructure. It warned that "retaliatory actions are being prepared".

7. Vauxhall

Stellantis, which owns Vauxhall, blamed the UK's zero-emissions sales targets for the decision to close the Bedfordshire van factory. Several carmakers have voiced scepticism about the viability of the targets, citing plateauing consumer uptake of electric vehicles.

8. Wine Shack

Pizza Hut has suggested it could temporarily adopt the name Wine Shack to accompany a new limited-edition tomato-flavoured vino. Made from tomatoes infused with basil, the red wine "captures the essence of Pizza Hut's signature flavours", the company said.

9. Mark Zuckerberg

The dinner at Mar-a-Lago is the latest sign of a thaw in relations between the Meta founder and the president-elect, who earlier this year suggested Zuckerberg should be imprisoned for life if his platforms were found to be involved in election interference.

10. Romania

Calin Georgescu, 62, came from nowhere to win the first round of Romania's presidential election on Sunday, leap-frogging more well-known figures from the left and right to win 22% of the vote. The far-right Eurosceptic conspiracy theorist will face a run-off against the pro-Western, pro-Nato centrist Elena Lasconi on 8 December.