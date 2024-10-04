Quiz of The Week: 28 September - 4 October

Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?

King Charles mingles with attendees during a reception at St. James&#039;s Palace to celebrate the Commonwealth
King Charles mingles with guests at a reception at St James's Palace ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa
(Image credit: Jeff Gilbert / WPA Pool / Getty Images)
By
published

The escalating tensions in the Middle East have dominated the headlines in recent days, but major changes are afoot elsewhere. From the first, and likely only, vice-presidential debate of the US election to the next stage of the Tory leadership contest, it's been a week of head-to-heads that could shape the way ahead on both sides of the Atlantic. Meanwhile, Austria joined the surge of right-wing populism sweeping Europe by backing a far-right party for the first time since the Second World War.

