Quiz of The Week: 28 September - 4 October

The escalating tensions in the Middle East have dominated the headlines in recent days, but major changes are afoot elsewhere. From the first, and likely only, vice-presidential debate of the US election to the next stage of the Tory leadership contest, it's been a week of head-to-heads that could shape the way ahead on both sides of the Atlantic. Meanwhile, Austria joined the surge of right-wing populism sweeping Europe by backing a far-right party for the first time since the Second World War.

1. French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has gone on trial in Paris accused of what?

Stirring up racial hatred

Breaching anti-discrimination laws

Embezzling EU funds

Failing to report donations



2. How many International Longshoremen's Association union members went on strike, shutting down ports across the U.S.?

10,000

25,000

45,000

60,000



3. Which TV mini-series has topped Netflix's top 10 most-viewed shows for the second week in a row?

"The Perfect Couple"

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

"Emily in Paris"

"Nobody Wants This"



4. During his visit to Valdosta, Georgia, what false claim did Donald Trump make about President Joe Biden?

Biden ignored the hurricane

Biden denied federal aid

Biden hadn’t called the governor

Biden did not want to visit



5. Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn in as the first female president of which country?

Austria

Mexico

Italy

Peru



6. The U.S. vice-presidential debate was hosted by which TV network?

CBS

Fox News

ABC

CNN



7. King Charles surprised onlookers by doing what at a Commonwealth reception at St James's Palace?

Reciting a limerick

Singing

Dancing

Falling asleep



8. Scientists have published the first complete map of which insect's brain?

Butterfly

Fruit fly

Dragonfly

Mosquito



9. Which Tory leadership candidate provoked controversy by appearing to suggest UK maternity pay was "excessive"?

Kemi Badenoch

James Cleverly

Robert Jenrick

Tom Tugendhat



10. Which celebrity announced they will be returning to the big screen after a seven-year absence?

Tobey Maguire

Emma Watson

Rick Moranis

Daniel Day-Lewis

1. Embezzling EU funds

Le Pen and 26 other members of the National Rally party are accused of misusing €7 million to hire parliamentary assistants for their MEPs who actually performed work for the party. Some of those hired had allegedly never set foot in the European Parliament buildings. Le Pen maintains that she did not break any rules.

2 . 45,000

ILA members halted operations at ports from Maine to Texas. It's their first strike since 1977 and comes after months of contract negotiation failures, with union members demanding a 77% raise over six years and better working conditions.

3. "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Ryan Murphy's much-anticipated follow-up to "Monster", his retelling of Jeffrey Dahmer's murder spree, has attracted mixed reviews and questions about whether its glossy spin on the real-life killing of a Beverly Hills couple by their sons is troublingly tasteless. Nonetheless, viewers appear to be lapping it up.

4. Biden hadn't called the governor

While visiting Valdosta, a town impacted by Hurricane Helene, Trump criticised President Biden's management of the storm's aftermath. He falsely claimed that Biden hadn't spoken with Governor Brian Kemp, despite Kemp confirming they had done.

5. Mexico

In her inauguration speech, Sheinbaum promised Mexicans: "I will not let you down." She certainly has her work cut out, with the country in turmoil over myriad issues, from femicide to contentious changes to the judicial system, which critics say will put the courts in the hands of the government. Find out more in this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped.

6. CBS

Tim Walz and J.D. Vance faced off in a vice-presidential debate on Tuesday, addressing key issues in the U.S. like immigration, abortion and democracy. A snap poll of 1,630 likely voters showed a near tie, with 42% believing the Republican Vance won and 41% saying Walz did.

7. Dancing

The monarch, who is still believed to be undergoing treatment for a non-specified form of cancer, was on fine form at the reception, where he received an impromptu traditional dance lesson from former Samoa rugby player Freddie Tuilagi. King Charles is due to visit the island nation later this month.

8. Fruit fly

It took hundreds of researchers worldwide 10 years to chart the 130,000 neurons and 50 million connections inside the poppy seed sized brain of the fly. This groundbreaking discovery has the potential to enhance our understanding of larger brains.

9. Kemi Badenoch

The former minister for women and equalities later attempted to play down the furore that followed her comments on maternity pay, saying they had been misinterpreted. "Of course maternity pay isn't excessive … no mother of three kids thinks that," she posted on X.

10. Daniel Day-Lewis

The actor will be coming out of retirement to star in a film directed by his son, Ronan Day-Lewis. The film, “Anemone”, is described as an exploration of the relationships between fathers, sons and brothers, as well as the dynamics of familial bonds.