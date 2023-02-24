2 million Cosori air fryers recalled for fire risk

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of over 2 million Cosori brand air fryers due to "reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating, and smoking." The agency received 205 fire reports, 10 reports of minor injury, and 23 reports of minor property damage.

Cosori advised the public to immediately stop using the product, reports The Associated Press. Through an investigation, it was "determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers, which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires, can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards," the company said in a statement.

The air fryers were sold between June 2018 and December 2022 in various major retailers as well as online. The impacted model numbers are CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, and CP258-AF. The company is providing free replacements if provided consumer information and a photo of the recalled equipment.

"Cosori is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience," the company said.