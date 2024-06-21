Strident Pope Francis critic faces schism trial

Carlo Maria Viganò called for the resignation of Pope Francis in 2018

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò preaching in 2014
The Vatican is putting Viganò on trial for the "denial of the legitimacy of Pope Francis"
What happened

Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò said Thursday the Vatican was putting him on trial for the "crime of schism" and "denial of the legitimacy of Pope Francis." Viganò, a former Vatican ambassador to the U.S., has denounced the pope in increasingly harsh terms — a liberal "servant of Satan," for example — since publicly calling on him to resign in 2018.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

