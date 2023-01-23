Are entitlements the next front in the GOP's civil war?

It's long been said that Social Security is the third rail of American politics — touch it, the warning goes, and you're dead. But despite that well-trafficked truism, a number of congressional Republicans are telegraphing their intent to do just that: risk political suicide by going after the governmental entitlement trifecta of Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid as part of their budget negotiations with the Biden administration ahead of the looming debt ceiling deadline.

"If we really want to talk about the debt and spending, it's the entitlements programs," Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) told Fox Business host Stuart Varney in early January.

"If we're going raise the debt ceiling, we can't just raise it without focusing on some way to address the debt and the deficit," Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) told Axios, noting that Medicare should be changed to become "sustainable over time."

And speaking at a Washington Post live event in early December, GOP Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) mused that when it came to Social Security and entitlement reform, "can the debt limit present that opportunity? I think it can, but we'll see."

Even embattled House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Cali) signaled an openness at one time to potential entitlement cuts, telling Punchbowl News in October that he wouldn't "predetermine" whether they would be on the table during the upcoming debt ceiling negotiations.

Unsurprisingly, Democrats have leaped upon the entitlement cut chatter as a decisive line of attack against a Republican caucus still reeling from the historically dysfunctional speakers battle that kicked off the current legislative session.

They are going to try to cut Social Security and Medicare. It could not be clearer. https://t.co/h1cXaa6iwa — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) January 9, 2023

Republicans are openly signaling that they want to cut your Social Security and Medicare. @HouseDemocrats will oppose their efforts and always work to protect and expand these earned benefits. https://t.co/Zo5gFy3XW1 — John Garamendi (@RepGaramendi) January 9, 2023

More surprising, however, is the pushback coming from within the GOP itself, with former President Donald Trump leading the charge as he struggles to gain traction for his 2024 re-election bid.

NEW VIDEO: President Trump will always protect Medicare and Social Security. pic.twitter.com/NvjvNuR3zO — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 20, 2023

There is, in fact, solid precedent to Trump's opposition to entitlement reform; in 2011, he blasted then-Rep. Paul Ryan's plan to end Medicare as a "death wish" — the opening salvo of what would become a years-long feud between the two, in which then-candidate Trump would ultimately blame Ryan for Mitt Romney's 2008 presidential defeat.