DeSantis plays both sides in comments on a possible Trump indictment

After days of intense pressure from allies of Donald Trump to weigh in on the former president's looming potential indictment for allegedly orchestrating hush money payments during the 2016 election, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) finally broke his silence on Monday. The governor offering a superficially enthusiastic defense of the man currently leading the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination race — which DeSantis is widely expected to join in the coming months.

Asked during a press conference on his thoughts regarding the "rumored Trump indictment" and his possible role in helping extradite the former president to Manhattan where the charges would be filed, DeSantis lambasted the potential charges as "politicized prosecution" from "Soros-funded prosecutor" Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. But in defending Trump from Bragg's "weaponizing" agenda, DeSantis made sure to remind listeners several times over just what it is that Trump has been accused of, telling the press "I don't know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair."

"If he chooses to go back many, many years ago to try to use something about porn star hush money payments, that's an example of pursuing a political agenda and weaponizing the office, and I think that's fundamentally wrong," DeSantis added, hammering home the unseemly context for Trump's alleged criminality.

The 'tweaks' were noticed

Reporting on DeSantis' "first comments about the likely pending indictment," longtime New York Times Trump reporter Maggie Haberman characterized the governor's invocation of Trump's payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels as "tweaks" to the former president's "personal conduct," writing that DeSantis "twisted the knife regarding the actions over which Mr. Trump is likely to be indicted," even while trying to present himself as "above the fray."