AP reporter goes viral for covering Ukraine crisis in 6 languages

Philip Crowther, a reporter for The Associated Press, went viral after sharing on Tuesday a montage of himself reporting from Kyiv in six different languages, Metro reports.

In the video, which Crowther posted to Twitter on Monday, he speaks fluently in English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

According to his website, Crowther "was born in Luxembourg to a British father and German mother" and "is a native speaker of English, German and Luxembourgish as well as a fluent speaker of French, Spanish and Portuguese."

Praise for Crowther's language skills poured in. "And the owl was too stunned to speak," wrote the official Twitter account for language-learning app Duolingo, which uses an owl as its mascot."

As of late Tuesday morning, the video had been liked almost 100,000 times and retweeted more than 15,000 times.

Crowther also covered the Jan. 2021 inauguration of President Biden in six languages.