CNN has video of Russian tanks crossing into Ukraine from Belarus

Speed Reads
U.S. officials predicted that as soon as the sun rose on Ukraine Thursday morning, Russian missile strikes would be followed by a full-scale ground invasion. CNN appears to have video evidence to back that up. At about 6:48 a.m. local time, CNN reported, tanks rolled across the border from Belarus at Senkivka. About an hour earlier, CNN said Russian troops had landed at the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa.
CNN's Nick Paton Walsh said the forces crossing over into Ukraine from Belarus, not far from Kyiv, are a mixture of Russian and Belarusian troops.
Russia and Belarus staged large military exercises earlier this month, and the Russian forces did not leave over the weekend, as promised.