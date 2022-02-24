CNN has video of Russian tanks crossing into Ukraine from Belarus

U.S. officials predicted that as soon as the sun rose on Ukraine Thursday morning, Russian missile strikes would be followed by a full-scale ground invasion. CNN appears to have video evidence to back that up. At about 6:48 a.m. local time, CNN reported, tanks rolled across the border from Belarus at Senkivka. About an hour earlier, CNN said Russian troops had landed at the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa.

CNN has video of troops crossing the border of Belarus pic.twitter.com/G9h5MXCNPG — Acyn (@Acyn) February 24, 2022

CNN's Nick Paton Walsh said the forces crossing over into Ukraine from Belarus, not far from Kyiv, are a mixture of Russian and Belarusian troops.

CNN reporting that border forces of Ukraine are saying they have come under attack by Russian and Belarusian forces pic.twitter.com/2etz4jJgoN — Acyn (@Acyn) February 24, 2022

Russia and Belarus staged large military exercises earlier this month, and the Russian forces did not leave over the weekend, as promised.