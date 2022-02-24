Ukraine's foreign minister says Russia launched 'war of aggression,' demands 'devastating' sanctions

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is calling on people around the world to speak out against Russia's "war of aggression," saying the "future of Europe and the world is at stake."

Early Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his authorization of a "special military operation" in Ukraine, claiming Russia's intent was to carry out the "demilitarization and de-Nazification" of the country. Kuleba tweeted that in fact, Putin launched "a full-scale invasion of Ukraine," and it's a "war of aggression." He declared that Ukraine will "defend itself and win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

Global leaders, he wrote, need to "act immediately," as the "future of Europe and the world is at stake." They must "impose devastating sanctions on Russia NOW" and "fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats," Kuleba said, adding that Ukraine will need weapons, military equipment, and financial and humanitarian assistance.

Kuleba also shared a message to "Ukrainians around the globe," in an attempt to reassure them and help garner support for Ukraine. "Putin attacked, but no one is running away," Kuleba said. "Army, diplomats, everyone is working. Ukraine fights. Ukraine will defend itself. Ukraine will win. Share the truth about Putin's invasion in your countries and call on governments to act immediately."