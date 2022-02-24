Ukraine's president throws the Nazi label back at Vladimir Putin after Russia's 'evil' invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed his invasion of Ukraine early Thursday would achieve the "demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish and not a Nazi, threw the Nazi label back at Putin a few hours later, accusing Russia of acting like Nazi Germany, not literally being full of Nazis.

Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. 🇷🇺 has embarked on a path of evil, but 🇺🇦 is defending itself & won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Putin and his aides keep using the Nazi slur against Ukraine's government because it hits Russians "in the gut," former U.S. Ambassador Michael McFaul explained on MSNBC early Thursday. "The most important event for Russian and Soviet citizens is something called the Great Patriotic War — we call it World War II. That was the defeat of Nazis, where they lost millions of people. Every single Russian today has a relative that died in that war"

Former ambassador to Russia explains significance of President Putin's claim that launch of military attack in Ukraine was fight against neo-Nazism. https://t.co/RdYLvfuTRC pic.twitter.com/eBLbkG7AKK — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 24, 2022

McFaul also agreed with Zelensky that Putin is, in fact, acting a lot like Adolf Hitler in this instance.

There are many parallels between Hitler's invasion of Poland in 1939 and Putin's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) February 24, 2022

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael @McFaul: "This is a democratic and free country in the heart of Europe ... This was an unprovoked war — it reminds me of September 1st, 1939 when Hitler invaded Poland." pic.twitter.com/rgBT37bSvU — The Recount (@therecount) February 24, 2022

Ironically, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is making Germany reconsider its post–World War II farewell to arms. Hitler and his Nazis are so universally reviled, of course, because they killed tens of millions of people while trying to conquer much of the world and exterminate the Jews. This war of Nazi analogies might lean toward entertaining if people weren't dying in the actual invasion.