Zelensky says at least 137 Ukrainians were killed in 1st day of Russian attack

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine early Thursday morning, at least 137 Ukrainians have been killed and 316 wounded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelensky shared the death toll during a video address early Friday. The victims are soldiers and civilians, and at least one child is among the dead, Al Jazeera reports. Ukraine's interior ministry said 13 border guards on Zmiinyi Island were killed amid Russian shelling.

Zelensky also declared that he is still in Ukraine, despite Russia wanting to "destroy Ukraine politically by taking down the head of state. I am staying in the government quarter together with others. The enemy has designated me as the target No. 1, and my family as the target No. 2."