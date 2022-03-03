Ukraine and Russia agree on safe corridors for evacuations

Negotiators for Ukraine and Russia agreed on Thursday to create humanitarian corridors for evacuations.

Several Ukrainian cities are under attack, with officials in Mariupol saying that after days of Russian bombings, there is no electricity or water in the city, and wounded civilians have no way out. Both Ukraine and Russia have agreed that the corridors will be used to evacuate civilians and get more food and medicine to areas experiencing the heaviest fighting, Reuters reports.

Under the agreement, "in those places where the humanitarian corridors themselves will be located, it will be possible to cease fire for the duration of the evacuation," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.

The United Nations estimates that at least 1 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last Thursday, with many crossing the border into Poland.