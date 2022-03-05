Ukrainians protest in Russian-occupied Kherson

Ukrainian protesters took to the streets in the Russian-occupied city of Kerson on Saturday, The New York Times reports.

Kherson, a port city of around 280,000 people in southern Ukraine, became the first major city to fall to invading Russian forces on Wednesday.

According to the Times, an estimated 2,000 demonstrators began gathering in Kherson's Liberty Square at around 10:00 a.m., chanting and waving Ukrainian flags. One man even climbed on top of a Russian armored personnel carrier.

Russian army entered Kherson, but something went wrong. Brave Ukrainians climb on their tanks on the go with UA flags. pic.twitter.com/WTeYWsxLp4 — Liubov Tsybulska (@TsybulskaLiubov) March 5, 2022

Russian troops reportedly fired warning shots to disperse the crowd, but no casualties were reported.

Kherson Mayor Igor Kolykhaev said that after the city fell, he made a deal with occupying Russian forces, BBC reported. The Ukrainian flag would continue to fly in the city in return for a 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, a ban on outdoor gatherings of more than two people, and a blockade that allows only food, medicine, and other essential supplies to enter the city.