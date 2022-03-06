U.S. official says Russia has fired 600 missiles since start of Ukraine invasion

Since the start of its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia has fired 600 missiles, a senior U.S. defense official told CNN on Sunday.

About 95 percent of Russia's amassed combat power is now inside Ukraine, the official said, with Russian troops fighting Ukrainian forces in Kherson and Mykolaiv and attempting to encircle Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Mariupol. At this time, the official added, it's believed that "the Ukrainian people in most parts of the country still have means of communication, access to internet and the media."

The official also told CNN the skies above Kyiv are contested and there are no indications that an amphibious assault near Odessa is imminent. When asked about claims that Russian forces are firing on protesters in Kyiv, the official said they could not corroborate the reports.