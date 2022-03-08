Did the U.N. advise staff to refrain from calling the Russian invasion a 'war'?

The United Nations went in damage control mode on Tuesday after The Irish Times reported the organization had instructed its staff not to use the words "war" or "invasion" when referring to the ongoing, Russian-led crisis in Ukraine.

The U.N. spokesperson later disputed the claim, but not before Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba condemned the rumors himself.

I lead @UN communications. No such official communication has gone out to global staff to refrain from using certain words. https://t.co/RVOZakUqH1 — Melissa Fleming 🇺🇳 (@MelissaFleming) March 8, 2022

It is simply not the case that staff have been instructed not to use words like “war” and “invasion” to describe the situation. In fact, on Monday, the head of political affairs @DicarloRosemary tweeted this: https://t.co/V6cCTl2YDx — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) March 8, 2022

The controversy stems from a Monday email shared with Irish journalist Naomi O'Leary that purportedly requests U.N. staff refer to the Russian attack as a "conflict" or "military offensive," rather than a "war" or an "invasion," for reasons of political sensitivity, the Irish Times reports. The email also asks staff to refrain from adding the Ukrainian flag to personal or official social media accounts or websites.

UN staff were instructed not to use "war" or "invasion" and to use "conflict" or "military offensive" instead, according to an internal email seen by the Irish Times. It comes as the Kremlin cracks down on the use of the same words within Russia https://t.co/o3tseMf6Mh pic.twitter.com/rylBseiKo8 — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) March 8, 2022

After the story broke, the U.N. reportedly told O'Leary that it does not "dispute the validity of that email but it can not be considered official policy to staff."

I'm struggling to reconcile this statement with the fact that the UN's Department of Global Communications sent an email to staff instructing them not to use "war" or "invasion" https://t.co/HLTlxA0W7l pic.twitter.com/CuZsiVWYuv — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) March 8, 2022

Fact-checking website Snopes was told by spokesperson for the secretary-general Stephane Dujarric that Secretary-General António Guterres "has used a wide range of words in his statements and remarks to the press to describe what is going on."

When Snopes asked for a copy of the email obtained by the Irish Times, "[t]he spokesperson told us that while he does not doubt the existence of an email that was said to be sent out, there there was no such communication sent from headquarters."

From today's noon briefing: the @UN does not have a list of banned words when it comes to describing the war in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/3pvwektTJf — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) March 8, 2022

O'Leary later shared a message she had allegedly received from an "ashamed" U.N. employee, thanking her for reporting on the issue.

From a UN employee: "As an employee of one of the UN agencies I was shocked three times with this guidance - first time when we received the advisory, then when it was retracted... and the last time, when our ombudsman blatantly lied to you on twitter." More soon on @IrishTimes. pic.twitter.com/xpSLNyGJqK — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) March 8, 2022

The journalist also tweeted a Tuesday follow-up to the U.N.'s original Monday guidance that suggests perhaps the directive to ixnay "war" and "invasion" was quickly reversed.