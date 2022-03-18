European politicians push for extending Nobel Peace Prize deadline to nominate Zelensky

European politicians are pushing for the Nobel Peace Prize deadline to be extended so Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — and the Ukrainian people — can be nominated.

The politicians in a letter to the Nobel Committee noted the deadline for 2022 Nobel Peace Prize nominations has already passed, but they call on making an exception this year and opening up the process again amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Right now and around the world fellow democratic citizens are all asking the same question: what can we do to support the people of Ukraine?" the letter says. "We believe that now is the time to show the people of Ukraine that the world is on their side. We therefore humbly call upon you, the Committee, to consider: Extending and thereby re-opening the nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize until March 31, 2022 to allow for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine."

The deadline for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize was January 31. A group of European politicians says an exception should be made in 2022 to allow consideration for Zelensky. If he somehow won, he’d be the first Ukrainian ever to receive the honor. pic.twitter.com/5I6S1NfgVk — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 18, 2022

The letter argues a break from the normal procedure is justified by the "unprecedented situation" in order to support Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. "It is our democratic duty to stand up to authoritarianism and to support a people fighting for democracy and their right to self-government," the politicians write.

Among the signatories were former and current members of the European Parliament.

According to the Nobel Committee, the nomination deadline for 2022 was Jan. 31, and "nominations postmarked and received after this date are included in the following year's discussions." There are 343 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, per the committee. Nobel Prize laureates are selected in October, and the award ceremony takes place in December.