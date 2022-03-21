Russian strike destroys Kyiv shopping mall, killing at least 8

A Russian missile struck a shopping center in Kyiv's Podil district late Sunday, killing at least eight people, Ukrainian officials said. The strike shattered every window in a nearby residential tower and caused a massive fire that took 63 firefighters hours to extinguish.

The missile and resulting inferno left a flattened, smoldering pile, and Ukraine's Prosecutor General said the death toll could rise.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the strike damaged six apartment buildings, leaving three of them uninhabitable, and said the strike raised pollution levels so much residents should "not open your windows" or go outside without wearing a medical-grade mask.