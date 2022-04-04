Fortnite raises over $140 million for Ukraine relief

Gamers have helped the creators of Fortnite raise nearly $150 million for Ukraine relief.

Epic Games, publisher of the wildly popular online game Fortnite, announced in March it would donate all proceeds generated through the game from March 20 through April 3 to Ukraine relief amid Russia's invasion. On Monday, the company revealed $144 million was raised during that time.

The money is set to be donated to Direct Relief, UNICEF, UN World Food Program, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and World Central Kitchen. "They are on the ground providing emergency aid, including health support, food and clean water, essential supplies, legal aid, and shelter," Epic Games said. The company also said it would donate the money "within days" of the transactions being reported rather than waiting "for the actual funds to come in."

Xbox pledged to donate all Fortnite proceeds generated via the Microsoft Store during this time to Ukraine relief, as well. Though Fortniteis free-to-play, players can spend real money in the game, and Epic Games announced before the two-week period began that all proceeds would go toward Ukraine.

This was one of a number of fundraisers for Ukraine relief in the gaming industry in recent weeks, The Verge notes, after League of Legends developer Riot Games raised over $5 million for relief efforts. "Our deepest thanks to everyone who contributed," Epic Games said.