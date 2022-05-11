How Russia's Ukraine invasion is changing world calculations

Russia's unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24 shattered decades of relative peace in Europe, but it also scrambled the geopolitical calculus for countries all over the world.

Here are some of the more dramatic changes in attitude, official or de facto, prompted by Moscow's war in Europe.

Finland: NATO-curious

Finland is expected to decide this week whether it will apply for membership in NATO, a pivot with little public or political support before Russia's Ukraine invasion. And it is "highly likely" Finland will say yes, the country's European affairs minister, Tytti Tuppurainen, told CNN on Monday, calling the decision "a very natural response" to Russia's bellicosity.

"We would, of course, prefer to have a neighborhood that would have been founded on friendship and cooperation," but "it is Russia that has invaded in Ukraine. Now, people see this new reality and the time has come to join NATO," Tuppurainen added, and it would be "in the best interest of Russia to behave like an adult in this situation."

Sweden: As goes Finland....

If Finland decides to join NATO, Sweden is expected to apply at the same time. "That would be a historic development for the two Nordic countries," The Associated Press reports: "Sweden has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, while Finland adopted neutrality after being defeated by the Soviet Union in World War II." Polls swung to majority approval for joining NATO after the invasion of Ukraine.

Taiwan: The next Ukraine?

Mainland China has claimed ownership of the island of Taiwan since 1951, when the Nationalists were defeated by the Communists in a long civil war. After they lost, the Nationalist leadership fled to the island, setting it up as an independent country. Beijing has become increasingly strident about its One China policy — which would bring Taiwan back under Beijing's control — as it has evolved into a major military power. Now, "many Taiwanese are looking at Ukraine's current reality as something that could befall their homeland," Chris Horton reports at The Atlantic.