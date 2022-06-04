Ukraine claims to have regained part of Sievierodonetsk

Ukraine has claimed to have won back from Russia about 20 percent of the city of Sievierodonetsk, regional governor Serhiy Haidai said late Friday, noting, however, that Russian troops are attacking the city's bridges to prevent Ukraine from bringing in reinforcements, food, and medicine, per The Washington Post.

Still, the governor said, it was "not realistic" that the city would fall in the next two weeks, Fox News reports. "As soon as we have enough Western long-range weapons, we will push their artillery away from our positions," Haidai said. "And then, believe me, the Russian infantry, they will just run."

Friday marked 100 days since Russia began its war in Ukraine, a conflict that has so far killed thousands and displaced millions from their homes.