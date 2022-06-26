Russia hits Kyiv with missile strikes as G7 leaders meet in Germany

Russian strikes in Kyiv on Sunday morning hit an apartment building and kindergarten playground, leaving at least one person dead and several injured, Ukrainian officials said.

Multiple people were trapped under the rubble of the apartment building for several hours, first responders told The Washington Post. Anton Geraschenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior ministry, said a 7-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble. The girl's father was killed in the strike, authorities said, and her mother, a Russian citizen, was injured.

The barrage came as G7 leaders gathered in Germany. President Biden said that on Tuesday, members will move to ban imports of Russian gold, and negotiations are underway on an agreement to only purchase Russian oil at a massive discount, The New York Times reports. Gold is Russia's second-most valuable export after its energy products.

Ukraine's defense ministry said on Sunday that Russia is trying to draw Belarus further into the war, and intends to send military planes to bases in the country. During his nightly televised address on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to the people of Belarus, saying "a lot" now depends on them. "And I know that you can refuse to participate in this war," he added. "Your lives belong only to you, not to someone in the Kremlin."