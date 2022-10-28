Will Republicans in Congress abandon Ukraine?

Would a Republican Congress continue America's support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion? Maybe not. War is expensive, after all.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) suggested last week that Republicans might take a tougher line on that support if they win back the chamber — as expected — in next month's midterm elections. "I think people are going to be sitting in a recession, and they're not going to write a blank check to Ukraine," he said in an interview with Punchbowl News. "Ukraine is important, but at the same time, it can't be the only thing they do, and it can't be a blank check." A day later he repeated in an interview with MSNBC that "Ukraine is very important," but added: "We are $31 trillion in debt." What factors are shaping the GOP's stance on Ukraine? Here's everything you need to know:

How much money has the U.S. spent on Ukraine's defense?

Let's start with the "blank check" charge from McCarthy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pushed back against the idea that Congress had been too loose with the pursestrings on Ukraine's behalf. "I believe the support for Ukraine and their courage … will not stop," she said Monday, but added: "We have never given a blank check to Ukraine."

But "keeping track of the numbers is challenging," Alice Speri wrote for The Intercept in September. The Defense Department this month said that the U.S. had provided more than $18.2 billion in "security assistance" to Ukraine since January 2021. But that might not capture the full range of American expenses, Speri reported, because the official statements don't always distinguish between what money has been pledged and what has actually been delivered. That leads some analysts to suggest that America has spent up to $40 billion — $110 million a day — over the last year. "What is clear is that the volume and speed of the assistance headed to Ukraine is unprecedented," wrote Speri, "and that legislators and observers are struggling to keep up."

Are there any hawks left in the Republican Party?

McCarthy's comments might surprise Americans old enough to remember the die-hard anti-Soviet hawkishness of Reagan Republicans during the Cold War. But those days are apparently gone in the Trump Era: A Morning Consult poll released this week revealed that just 29 percent of GOP voters think the U.S. has an obligation to help Ukraine. Just 38 percent of independents agreed with the question, but 56 percent of Democrats did — suggesting that Dems might be the real hawks now. As for Republicans: 57 of them in the House voted against a Ukraine aid package in May.